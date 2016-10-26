Rob from Erith wrote: This!

Mrs from Erith is a teacher, teaching kids to pass the exam is pretty much all the schools senior management expect her , and her colleagues to do

And that will be all she is allowed to do. She won't have any freedom to divert even slightly from the ridiculous curriculum or to do anything as radical as a trip somewhere or do anything might actually inspire or actually educate her pupils.I used to think it was simply mismanagement of the education system that caused this. Though having seen successive governments deliberately make the situation worse I can only conclude now that this is how government wants state education to be.