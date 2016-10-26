Him wrote:
And that will be all she is allowed to do. She won't have any freedom to divert even slightly from the ridiculous curriculum or to do anything as radical as a trip somewhere or do anything might actually inspire or actually educate her pupils.
I used to think it was simply mismanagement of the education system that caused this. Though having seen successive governments deliberately make the situation worse I can only conclude now that this is how government wants state education to be.
Agreed
We no longer try and prepare kids for life after school, it's all about league tables and exam certificates.
There are loads of kids who leave school with no idea about the practical skills that they need and maybe, their parents should shoulder the blame for this but, the lack of life skills is quite alarming.
More Grammar Schools wont change this at all.