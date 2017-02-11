Piratezeek wrote: He's still mates with the leeds lads or atleast it seems on social media, I believe 100% it's down to the coaching staff. If you've got a rubbish boss you start to hate your job, same for players some just handle it better then others.

Yup, the players have been queuing up to leave since McDermott took charge. It's worth noting that in the real world there are bosses aplenty who'd have sacked Hardaker long ago. It's also worth noting that Zak, with all his lack of brains and his love of social media, has never once expressed the view that Leeds mistreated him. Believe me, were that the case I think we'd have heard it by now.