If being at cas sorts him out I'd rather he stayed there. He came across as a man in a much better mental state last night.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:44 pm
Clearwing wrote:
If being at cas sorts him out I'd rather he stayed there. He came across as a man in a much better mental state last night.
According to someone on the VT, he'd said in an interview on Sky that it got to the point where he wasn't that bothered whether Leeds won or lost. That's when it's time to move on, and fair play to him for being proactive in that move. I also hope it works out for him at Cas.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:26 pm
He's still mates with the leeds lads or atleast it seems on social media, I believe 100% it's down to the coaching staff. If you've got a rubbish boss you start to hate your job, same for players some just handle it better then others.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:02 pm
Piratezeek wrote:
He's still mates with the leeds lads or atleast it seems on social media, I believe 100% it's down to the coaching staff. If you've got a rubbish boss you start to hate your job, same for players some just handle it better then others.
Im one of the Coaches biggest critics but no way is he at fault for seriel offender Hardakers inability to grow up & maintain a pro approach to the Club & his team mates.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:23 am
Piratezeek wrote:
He's still mates with the leeds lads or atleast it seems on social media, I believe 100% it's down to the coaching staff. If you've got a rubbish boss you start to hate your job, same for players some just handle it better then others.
Yup, the players have been queuing up to leave since McDermott took charge. It's worth noting that in the real world there are bosses aplenty who'd have sacked Hardaker long ago. It's also worth noting that Zak, with all his lack of brains and his love of social media, has never once expressed the view that Leeds mistreated him. Believe me, were that the case I think we'd have heard it by now.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:14 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Im one of the Coaches biggest critics but no way is he at fault for seriel offender Hardakers inability to grow up & maintain a pro approach to the Club & his team mates.
He's not at fault in the slightest for him not growing up and acting the fool, that is the players fault. He is entirely at fault for the way things were handled and him not been here. And there was never a problem with the player and team mates.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:57 am
Gotcha wrote:
He's not at fault in the slightest for him not growing up and acting the fool, that is the players fault. He is entirely at fault for the way things were handled and him not been here. And there was never a problem with the player and team mates.
Handled? How many chances do you give him?
Now i accept what happened between him & his mrs was awful & not Zaks doing but the rest lays purely at his door.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:45 am
When he got in trouble on the eve of the 2015 season a number of players were upset with him for potentially screwing up their season before it had begun, but they moved on from it and got past it. Players have falling outs all the time but it usually all fine soon after unless it's a serious one (Brett Ferres & Huby)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:26 pm
Always struck me as rather odd as to why ZH went to Cas on loan only. Might be worth considering that if our esteemed treble winning coach might not be in the Headingley hot seat at the end of the year and that we may yet see ZH back in the Blue and Amber yet.
