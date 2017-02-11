If being at cas sorts him out I'd rather he stayed there. He came across as a man in a much better mental state last night.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
According to someone on the VT, he'd said in an interview on Sky that it got to the point where he wasn't that bothered whether Leeds won or lost. That's when it's time to move on, and fair play to him for being proactive in that move. I also hope it works out for him at Cas.
He's still mates with the leeds lads or atleast it seems on social media, I believe 100% it's down to the coaching staff. If you've got a rubbish boss you start to hate your job, same for players some just handle it better then others.
Im one of the Coaches biggest critics but no way is he at fault for seriel offender Hardakers inability to grow up & maintain a pro approach to the Club & his team mates.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Yup, the players have been queuing up to leave since McDermott took charge. It's worth noting that in the real world there are bosses aplenty who'd have sacked Hardaker long ago. It's also worth noting that Zak, with all his lack of brains and his love of social media, has never once expressed the view that Leeds mistreated him. Believe me, were that the case I think we'd have heard it by now.
He's not at fault in the slightest for him not growing up and acting the fool, that is the players fault. He is entirely at fault for the way things were handled and him not been here. And there was never a problem with the player and team mates.
