Clearwing wrote: If being at cas sorts him out I'd rather he stayed there. He came across as a man in a much better mental state last night.

According to someone on the VT, he'd said in an interview on Sky that it got to the point where he wasn't that bothered whether Leeds won or lost. That's when it's time to move on, and fair play to him for being proactive in that move. I also hope it works out for him at Cas.