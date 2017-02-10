leedsnsouths wrote: Who cares what he does off the pitch? The reason we got rid was because it started affecting his performances, if he was still in great form we would have kept him.

Not when management and coaching staff have to constantly get involved in sorting him out, fixing difficult situations etc - it distracts from their jobs and unsettles other players. At some stage you have to take a final stand - Leeds stretched all sorts of internal disciplinary rules to keep him after his earlier transgressions but by the end he just had to go.