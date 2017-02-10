WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker opens up about his demons

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:29 pm
tad rhino wrote:
much as I loved him on the pitch he is a total tool who can't stay out of trouble off it. won't be long before he messes up again

Who will mess up first?
Zak Hardaker or Rangi Chase?

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:29 pm
What angers me at times, is you see players who were cast off by Leeds performing really well for other Super League Teams.

Maybe we do need a new Coach :lol:
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
'There's been a couple of times during my career when I've thought about moving elsewhere but, when I run out in front of 17,000, 18,000 people at Headingley, I've thought 'nah, this is the place for me'.


Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:30 pm
William Eve wrote:
Who will mess up first?
Zak Hardaker or Rangi Chase?



very good question. hardaker

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:48 pm
tad rhino wrote:
very good question. hardaker

If Daryl Powell can rein them both in and get them focused on playing, he'll qualify as a magician and Cas will probably qualify for the Top 4.

I heard a rumour (and that's all it is) regarding Chase which may have some truth in it or it might be complete bollox. He's allegedly been turning up to training drunk and is on a final warning.

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:10 pm
William Eve wrote:
If Daryl Powell can rein them both in and get them focused on playing, he'll qualify as a magician and Cas will probably qualify for the Top 4.

I heard a rumour (and that's all it is) regarding Chase which may have some truth in it or it might be complete bollox. He's allegedly been turning up to training drunk and is on a final warning.


That won't wash for long. Bloke needs help if that's true...
Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:00 pm
Middleton_Loiner wrote:
Guys,

Do you think if Hardaker has a very good season for Castleford, we could be seeing him back in a Leeds Shirt in 2018?

No time to move on.
Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:31 pm
tad rhino wrote:
much as I loved him on the pitch he is a total tool who can't stay out of trouble off it. won't be long before he messes up again


Who cares what he does off the pitch? The reason we got rid was because it started affecting his performances, if he was still in great form we would have kept him.

Similarly, if he performs for Cas it won't matter what he does in his spare time (unless of course he ends up doing time :wink: )

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:45 am
leedsnsouths wrote:
Who cares what he does off the pitch? The reason we got rid was because it started affecting his performances, if he was still in great form we would have kept him.
Not when management and coaching staff have to constantly get involved in sorting him out, fixing difficult situations etc - it distracts from their jobs and unsettles other players. At some stage you have to take a final stand - Leeds stretched all sorts of internal disciplinary rules to keep him after his earlier transgressions but by the end he just had to go.
Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:14 am
If we wanted Hardaker back would we be able to retain him or would he be a free agent?
I can't see the current management set up wanting him back though, regardless of how he plays for Cas.
It galled me to see him & McShane playing so well for Cas, not fussed about Hood though.
Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:27 am
If it's true that he was taking tramodol I am surprised he was able to function at all. Usually due to the strength of this drug you are usually advised not to drive.
It's a serious and potentially addictive drug. Two friends if mine took this drug as pain relief after serious car crashes.
Both were surprised at the strength of this drug.
