|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4773
|
tad rhino wrote:
much as I loved him on the pitch he is a total tool who can't stay out of trouble off it. won't be long before he messes up again
Who will mess up first?
Zak Hardaker or Rangi Chase?
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2011 5:24 pm
Posts: 1309
|
What angers me at times, is you see players who were cast off by Leeds performing really well for other Super League Teams.
Maybe we do need a new Coach
|
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
'There's been a couple of times during my career when I've thought about moving elsewhere but, when I run out in front of 17,000, 18,000 people at Headingley, I've thought 'nah, this is the place for me'.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:30 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19649
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
William Eve wrote:
Who will mess up first?
Zak Hardaker or Rangi Chase?
very good question. hardaker
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:48 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4773
|
tad rhino wrote:
very good question. hardaker
If Daryl Powell can rein them both in and get them focused on playing, he'll qualify as a magician and Cas will probably qualify for the Top 4.
I heard a rumour (and that's all it is) regarding Chase which may have some truth in it or it might be complete bollox. He's allegedly been turning up to training drunk and is on a final warning.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2011 5:24 pm
Posts: 1309
|
William Eve wrote:
If Daryl Powell can rein them both in and get them focused on playing, he'll qualify as a magician and Cas will probably qualify for the Top 4.
I heard a rumour (and that's all it is) regarding Chase which may have some truth in it or it might be complete bollox. He's allegedly been turning up to training drunk and is on a final warning.
That won't wash for long. Bloke needs help if that's true...
|
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
'There's been a couple of times during my career when I've thought about moving elsewhere but, when I run out in front of 17,000, 18,000 people at Headingley, I've thought 'nah, this is the place for me'.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 534
|
Middleton_Loiner wrote:
Guys,
Do you think if Hardaker has a very good season for Castleford, we could be seeing him back in a Leeds Shirt in 2018?
No time to move on.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:31 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1032
|
tad rhino wrote:
much as I loved him on the pitch he is a total tool who can't stay out of trouble off it. won't be long before he messes up again
Who cares what he does off the pitch? The reason we got rid was because it started affecting his performances, if he was still in great form we would have kept him.
Similarly, if he performs for Cas it won't matter what he does in his spare time (unless of course he ends up doing time
)
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, BraddersFC, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, Dannyboywt, FGB, FoxyRhino, Iamlegend, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Mark Laurie, Middleton_Loiner, onewild, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, ricardo07, rodhutch, rollin thunder, rotherhamrhino, Seth, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, TOMCAT, Willzay and 287 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|