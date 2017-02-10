WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker opens up about his demons

Hardaker opens up about his demons

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:29 pm
tad rhino wrote:
much as I loved him on the pitch he is a total tool who can't stay out of trouble off it. won't be long before he messes up again

Who will mess up first?
Zak Hardaker or Rangi Chase?

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:29 pm
What angers me at times, is you see players who were cast off by Leeds performing really well for other Super League Teams.

Maybe we do need a new Coach :lol:
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
'There's been a couple of times during my career when I've thought about moving elsewhere but, when I run out in front of 17,000, 18,000 people at Headingley, I've thought 'nah, this is the place for me'.


Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:30 pm
William Eve wrote:
Who will mess up first?
Zak Hardaker or Rangi Chase?



very good question. hardaker

Re: Hardaker opens up about his demons

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:48 pm
tad rhino wrote:
very good question. hardaker

If Daryl Powell can rein them both in and get them focused on playing, he'll qualify as a magician and Cas will probably qualify for the Top 4.

I heard a rumour (and that's all it is) regarding Chase which may have some truth in it or it might be complete bollox. He's allegedly been turning up to training drunk and is on a final warning.
