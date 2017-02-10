tad rhino wrote:
very good question. hardaker
If Daryl Powell can rein them both in and get them focused on playing, he'll qualify as a magician and Cas will probably qualify for the Top 4.
I heard a rumour (and that's all it is) regarding Chase which may have some truth in it or it might be complete bollox. He's allegedly been turning up to training drunk and is on a final warning.
