ThePrinter wrote: Damn I really thought they'd come out and admit it and get themselves in trouble, no really.



You've even admitted yourself he was working out in Cronulla's gym. Do you really think he was doing his own separate thing or working to a fitness programme setup by their coaching staff? Last time I checked gym/fitness work was just as much part of training so don't really know why you're trying to argue this point.



Come on - all the evidence is that he wasn't training with them (yes he was allowed to use their gym facilities, but not with the team) - you've got your conspiracy that the Sharks tapped him up, had him training with them and paid the fee, with no evidence at all to back it up.



And for what it's worth, whilst Maloney is a great character (and top top player too), he seemed genuine in the interview that it was strange playing with a 9 who they'd hardly trained with.



Superted wrote: Come on - all the evidence is that he wasn't training with them (yes he was allowed to use their gym facilities, but not with the team) - you've got your conspiracy that the Sharks tapped him up, had him training with them and paid the fee, with no evidence at all to back it up.



There's no evidence he wasn't training with them apart from you desperately pleading that Cronulla are whiter than white (are you a Cronulla fan by any chance?). If you want to be so naive then so be it:



ThePrinter wrote: There's no evidence he wasn't training with them apart from you desperately pleading that Cronulla are whiter than white (are you a Cronulla fan by any chance?). If you want to be so naive then so be it:



If Segeyaro paid the fee himself then why hadn't it been announced?



So believing what all the players, Sharks officials, NRL and Australian press have said is naive (despite the Sharks being clear on their position right from the outset, even before Segeyaro pulled the 'homesick' card).



Yet you presumably believe the Sharks paid a fee for him - despite none of the official announcements cofirmimg that, instead it all being Leeds have agreed an 'undisclosed fee' to release Segeyaro.... Wonder who wanted that fee to be 'undisclosed' - and you call me naive.... I wonder if we'll see received transfer fees on Leeds accounting books for this year when they're released, and if so, I wonder if it will show where it came from...



I said weeks ago that I was sure he wasn't training with the squad - that was based on information from a personal contact who previously worked at the Sharks and is still involved in around the club through Northies. It's well known JS is matey with a fair few of the players and is living with Wade Graham, so he's been in and around the place - but he'd not been doing any team training sessions. The Sharks couldn't risk it, the NRL would come down on them, and with recent history, the club would not take that risk.



Superted wrote: So believing what all the players, Sharks officials, NRL and Australian press have said is naive (despite the Sharks being clear on their position right from the outset, even before Segeyaro pulled the 'homesick' card).



Yet you presumably believe the Sharks paid a fee for him - despite none of the official announcements cofirmimg that, instead it all being Leeds have agreed an 'undisclosed fee' to release Segeyaro.... Wonder who wanted that fee to be 'undisclosed' - and you call me naive.... I wonder if we'll see received transfer fees on Leeds accounting books for this year when they're released, and if so, I wonder if it will show where it came from...



I said weeks ago that I was sure he wasn't training with the squad - that was based on information from a personal contact who previously worked at the Sharks and is still involved in around the club through Northies. It's well known JS is matey with a fair few of the players and is living with Wade Graham, so he's been in and around the place - but he'd not been doing any team training sessions. The Sharks couldn't risk it, the NRL would come down on them, and with recent history, the club would not take that risk.



Anyway, time to move on....



Even most Cronulla fans think it's laughable that Segeyaro paid for his release. Most believe the rumour that Cronulla came to an agreement with the NRL so that it wouldn't count on the cap....and these are the ones you think are whiter than white.



ThePrinter wrote: Even most Cronulla fans think it's laughable that Segeyaro paid for his release. Most believe the rumour that Cronulla came to an agreement with the NRL so that it wouldn't count on the cap....and these are the ones you think are whiter than white.



Your whole proof is based on them not admitting it, which they were never going to do so is ridiculous to say is proof on your part.



I've not said I have 'proof'... but there are plenty of quotes from players and officials, and official press releases that back up what I believe - there is nothing but pure speculation on your part..



Superted wrote: I've not said I have 'proof'... but there are plenty of quotes from players and officials, and official press releases that back up what I believe - there is nothing but pure speculation on your part..



So - official club communications, player statements and NRL journalist articles or message board rumours and speculation.... I know which I'm more inclined to believe, if that makes me naive in your eyes, so be it.



One Leeds refused to give up Segeyaro's registration the Sharks wouldn't have risked him in formal training sessions. But the fitness staff and other coaches will have been telling him what they want him to work on. Charlie Sheen

Seriously, who cares now? With a long season ahead, and a huge stadium project to sort out, Segeyaro is an unnecessary distraction. King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



Charlie Sheen wrote: Seriously, who cares now? With a long season ahead, and a huge stadium project to sort out, Segeyaro is an unnecessary distraction.



Dunno, it seemed to be all done and dusted and moved on from but it seems Superted seems to have quite the boner on for Cronulla and the NRL and their integrity.



BrisbaneRhino wrote: One Leeds refused to give up Segeyaro's registration the Sharks wouldn't have risked him in formal training sessions. But the fitness staff and other coaches will have been telling him what they want him to work on.



