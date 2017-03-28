ThePrinter wrote: There's no evidence he wasn't training with them apart from you desperately pleading that Cronulla are whiter than white (are you a Cronulla fan by any chance?). If you want to be so naive then so be it:



If Segeyaro paid the fee himself then why hadn't it been announced?

So believing what all the players, Sharks officials, NRL and Australian press have said is naive (despite the Sharks being clear on their position right from the outset, even before Segeyaro pulled the 'homesick' card).Yet you presumably believe the Sharks paid a fee for him - despite none of the official announcements cofirmimg that, instead it all being Leeds have agreed an 'undisclosed fee' to release Segeyaro.... Wonder who wanted that fee to be 'undisclosed' - and you call me naive.... I wonder if we'll see received transfer fees on Leeds accounting books for this year when they're released, and if so, I wonder if it will show where it came from...I said weeks ago that I was sure he wasn't training with the squad - that was based on information from a personal contact who previously worked at the Sharks and is still involved in around the club through Northies. It's well known JS is matey with a fair few of the players and is living with Wade Graham, so he's been in and around the place - but he'd not been doing any team training sessions. The Sharks couldn't risk it, the NRL would come down on them, and with recent history, the club would not take that risk.Anyway, time to move on....