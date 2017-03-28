WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:17 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1189
ThePrinter wrote:
Damn I really thought they'd come out and admit it and get themselves in trouble, no really.

You've even admitted yourself he was working out in Cronulla's gym. Do you really think he was doing his own separate thing or working to a fitness programme setup by their coaching staff? Last time I checked gym/fitness work was just as much part of training so don't really know why you're trying to argue this point.


Come on - all the evidence is that he wasn't training with them (yes he was allowed to use their gym facilities, but not with the team) - you've got your conspiracy that the Sharks tapped him up, had him training with them and paid the fee, with no evidence at all to back it up.

And for what it's worth, whilst Maloney is a great character (and top top player too), he seemed genuine in the interview that it was strange playing with a 9 who they'd hardly trained with.

Anyhow, as I said before - Parcell is a great replacement and on paper, GH got his win.... Onwards and upwards.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:39 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9657
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Superted wrote:
Come on - all the evidence is that he wasn't training with them (yes he was allowed to use their gym facilities, but not with the team) - you've got your conspiracy that the Sharks tapped him up, had him training with them and paid the fee, with no evidence at all to back it up.


There's no evidence he wasn't training with them apart from you desperately pleading that Cronulla are whiter than white (are you a Cronulla fan by any chance?). If you want to be so naive then so be it:

If Segeyaro paid the fee himself then why hadn't it been announced?
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:22 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1189
ThePrinter wrote:
There's no evidence he wasn't training with them apart from you desperately pleading that Cronulla are whiter than white (are you a Cronulla fan by any chance?). If you want to be so naive then so be it:

If Segeyaro paid the fee himself then why hadn't it been announced?


So believing what all the players, Sharks officials, NRL and Australian press have said is naive (despite the Sharks being clear on their position right from the outset, even before Segeyaro pulled the 'homesick' card).

Yet you presumably believe the Sharks paid a fee for him - despite none of the official announcements cofirmimg that, instead it all being Leeds have agreed an 'undisclosed fee' to release Segeyaro.... Wonder who wanted that fee to be 'undisclosed' - and you call me naive.... I wonder if we'll see received transfer fees on Leeds accounting books for this year when they're released, and if so, I wonder if it will show where it came from...

I said weeks ago that I was sure he wasn't training with the squad - that was based on information from a personal contact who previously worked at the Sharks and is still involved in around the club through Northies. It's well known JS is matey with a fair few of the players and is living with Wade Graham, so he's been in and around the place - but he'd not been doing any team training sessions. The Sharks couldn't risk it, the NRL would come down on them, and with recent history, the club would not take that risk.

Anyway, time to move on....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, FlyingRhinos, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, Homer Simpson, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, SmokeyTA, STEVENM1000, StoneColdJaneAusten, Superted, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,3442,27575,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}