Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:37 pm
son of headingley
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 250
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
rollin thunder wrote:
his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.


I must have been watching a different team with a guy at full back with the same name

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:32 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1186
So.... Segeyaro made his debut from the bench on Saturday - was steady rather than spectacular.

And interestingly, when interviewed after the game, James Maloney commented that it was a bit weird when he was on pitch as he'd only had 1 proper session with them, so it felt like they had to make it up on the go when he was on..... I also saw a quote on one of the match reports saying he'd had the 1 session and the Captains run....

Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:34 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 45
What does it matter Superted......that ship has sailed. He's gone and we have an excellent replacement. Segeyaro......pphhhttttt.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:39 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22165
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Yep. He kept us up, now he's gone. So long and thanks.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:01 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22121
Superted wrote:

Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...


I'd say it's a maybe not on that score but I'd rather the messenger hadn't been one James Maloney. An absolutely terrific player, truely world class, also has a wicked sense of humour though. Anyone who caught his one liner on the betting scandel last season on the Footy Show could attest to that.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:24 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 45
His grilling with his partner on the footy show was good. Bar-B- Qing on your own made me giggle.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:38 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19766
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
son of headingley wrote:
I must have been watching a different team with a guy at full back with the same name


set up the first try v shudds chiming in the line.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:57 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9656
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Superted wrote:
So.... Segeyaro made his debut from the bench on Saturday - was steady rather than spectacular.

And interestingly, when interviewed after the game, James Maloney commented that it was a bit weird when he was on pitch as he'd only had 1 proper session with them, so it felt like they had to make it up on the go when he was on..... I also saw a quote on one of the match reports saying he'd had the 1 session and the Captains run....

Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...


Damn I really thought they'd come out and admit it and get themselves in trouble, no really.

You've even admitted yourself he was working out in Cronulla's gym. Do you really think he was doing his own separate thing or working to a fitness programme setup by their coaching staff? Last time I checked gym/fitness work was just as much part of training so don't really know why you're trying to argue this point.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:43 pm
son of headingley
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 250
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
tad rhino wrote:
set up the first try v shudds chiming in the line.


Too true - just seen that. Good for him. Hope it's a sign of things to come.

Really does need to sort out his exit play though (from near goal line not getting pushed back & not crabbing across when bringing the ball back)

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:32 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19766
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I agree but he's a kid. I rate him highly but he needs judging in 18 months not now
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, Google Adsense [Bot], jakeyg95, Joshheff90, LeedsLurch, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, Listerofsmeg, nidger, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Ronzy, Sal Paradise, Seth, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, tomlufc, WF Rhino and 296 guests

c}