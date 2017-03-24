|
rollin thunder wrote:
his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.
I must have been watching a different team with a guy at full back with the same name
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:32 pm
So.... Segeyaro made his debut from the bench on Saturday - was steady rather than spectacular.
And interestingly, when interviewed after the game, James Maloney commented that it was a bit weird when he was on pitch as he'd only had 1 proper session with them, so it felt like they had to make it up on the go when he was on..... I also saw a quote on one of the match reports saying he'd had the 1 session and the Captains run....
Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:34 pm
What does it matter Superted......that ship has sailed. He's gone and we have an excellent replacement. Segeyaro......pphhhttttt.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:39 pm
Yep. He kept us up, now he's gone. So long and thanks.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:01 pm
Superted wrote:
Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...
I'd say it's a maybe not on that score but I'd rather the messenger hadn't been one James Maloney. An absolutely terrific player, truely world class, also has a wicked sense of humour though. Anyone who caught his one liner on the betting scandel last season on the Footy Show could attest to that.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:24 pm
His grilling with his partner on the footy show was good. Bar-B- Qing on your own made me giggle.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:38 am
son of headingley wrote:
I must have been watching a different team with a guy at full back with the same name
set up the first try v shudds chiming in the line.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:57 am
Superted wrote:
So.... Segeyaro made his debut from the bench on Saturday - was steady rather than spectacular.
And interestingly, when interviewed after the game, James Maloney commented that it was a bit weird when he was on pitch as he'd only had 1 proper session with them, so it felt like they had to make it up on the go when he was on..... I also saw a quote on one of the match reports saying he'd had the 1 session and the Captains run....
Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...
Damn I really thought they'd come out and admit it and get themselves in trouble, no really.
You've even admitted yourself he was working out in Cronulla's gym. Do you really think he was doing his own separate thing or working to a fitness programme setup by their coaching staff? Last time I checked gym/fitness work was just as much part of training so don't really know why you're trying to argue this point.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:43 pm
tad rhino wrote:
set up the first try v shudds chiming in the line.
Too true - just seen that. Good for him. Hope it's a sign of things to come.
Really does need to sort out his exit play though (from near goal line not getting pushed back & not crabbing across when bringing the ball back)
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:32 pm
I agree but he's a kid. I rate him highly but he needs judging in 18 months not now
