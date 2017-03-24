Superted wrote: So.... Segeyaro made his debut from the bench on Saturday - was steady rather than spectacular.



And interestingly, when interviewed after the game, James Maloney commented that it was a bit weird when he was on pitch as he'd only had 1 proper session with them, so it felt like they had to make it up on the go when he was on..... I also saw a quote on one of the match reports saying he'd had the 1 session and the Captains run....



Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...

Damn I really thought they'd come out and admit it and get themselves in trouble, no really.You've even admitted yourself he was working out in Cronulla's gym. Do you really think he was doing his own separate thing or working to a fitness programme setup by their coaching staff? Last time I checked gym/fitness work was just as much part of training so don't really know why you're trying to argue this point.