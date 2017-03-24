So.... Segeyaro made his debut from the bench on Saturday - was steady rather than spectacular.
And interestingly, when interviewed after the game, James Maloney commented that it was a bit weird when he was on pitch as he'd only had 1 proper session with them, so it felt like they had to make it up on the go when he was on..... I also saw a quote on one of the match reports saying he'd had the 1 session and the Captains run....
Maybe the few on here who claimed he'd been training with them all pre-season are right and it's all a big cover up from everyone involved, and they're just sticking to a well versed story.... Or maybe not...
