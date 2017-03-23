RHINO-MARK wrote: Fwiw imo Cuthberson Parcell Keinhorst & Golding have been our best players thus far by plenty.

Totally agree with those in boldAs for Golding, his defence (previously thought to be his weakness) has been a revelation - albeit not to Hardaker's standard.But wrt him as an attacking threat, I can hardly think of one instance this season where he has looked threatening to the opposition's line. And his bringing the ball back from kicks is (IMO) nothing short of woeful - lateral running until thumped, in the process losing many potential metres for the team; not diving to the floor when near our own goal line so that he doesn't get pushed back in-goal (& don't tell me that would be a voluntary tackle - there hasn't been one of those in many years).Please don't assume that I have an anti-Golding stance - I desperately want the lad to succeed, but there are many things to improve in his game & he needs to show that he is learning. As I said his goal-line defence has been awesome, so I hope he can fix up the other things (his goal kicking was rather good the other night also!)