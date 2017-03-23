|
ThePrinter wrote:
Cuthbertson looks very average this year??? Utter nonsense as per usual.
It all about opinions - you have yours which I think is nonsense and I have mine which you think is nonsense
He has looked Ok in the last two games against pretty abysmal opposition other than that he still looks a pale shadow of the player he was in 2015 - in my opinion.
Let's see how the next few games pan out when Leeds start to play sides that most have predicted to end up in the top 8
Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:07 am
Fwiw imo Cuthberson Parcell Keinhorst & Golding have been our best players thus far by plenty.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:18 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Fwiw imo Cuthberson Parcell Keinhorst & Golding have been our best players thus far by plenty.
Totally agree with those in bold
As for Golding, his defence (previously thought to be his weakness) has been a revelation - albeit not to Hardaker's standard.
But wrt him as an attacking threat, I can hardly think of one instance this season where he has looked threatening to the opposition's line. And his bringing the ball back from kicks is (IMO) nothing short of woeful - lateral running until thumped, in the process losing many potential metres for the team; not diving to the floor when near our own goal line so that he doesn't get pushed back in-goal (& don't tell me that would be a voluntary tackle - there hasn't been one of those in many years).
Please don't assume that I have an anti-Golding stance - I desperately want the lad to succeed, but there are many things to improve in his game & he needs to show that he is learning. As I said his goal-line defence has been awesome, so I hope he can fix up the other things (his goal kicking was rather good the other night also!)
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:34 pm
son of headingley wrote:
Totally agree with those in bold
As for Golding, his defence (previously thought to be his weakness) has been a revelation - albeit not to Hardaker's standard.
But wrt him as an attacking threat, I can hardly think of one instance this season where he has looked threatening to the opposition's line. And his bringing the ball back from kicks is (IMO) nothing short of woeful - lateral running until thumped, in the process losing many potential metres for the team; not diving to the floor when near our own goal line so that he doesn't get pushed back in-goal (& don't tell me that would be a voluntary tackle - there hasn't been one of those in many years).
Please don't assume that I have an anti-Golding stance - I desperately want the lad to succeed, but there are many things to improve in his game & he needs to show that he is learning. As I said his goal-line defence has been awesome, so I hope he can fix up the other things (his goal kicking was rather good the other night also!)
his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:09 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.
I would say that his attack in the opponent's 20 is pretty woeful, he doesn't look likely to make space for our centres and wingers or burst through the line. Then again this could be down to our structure as Zak only seemed capable of barging over until he went to Cas. His kick return is quite good but he could do with learning from Briscoe on taking the ball up from the PTB as he often gets held up and pushed back.
Overall though he has been very good for us and he's definitely exceeded most people's expectations of him.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:56 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.
I can't remember him busting a single tackle on kick returns. He also *never* joins the line on attack (might be a coaching issue because Hardaker rarely did either) and doesn't back play up in the middle of the field. At a time where fullbacks are meant to be a third pivot, he's pretty much the opposite. I don't think it's because he doesn't have attacking talent, but he really needs to get himself involved, can't afford to have nothing from attack in the 1 shirt.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:09 pm
He is also very young and 6 games in to first season as first choice and having played behind unsettled halfbacks.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:38 pm
Agree with Son of Headingley. Defensively he has been great but he offers nothing in attack. I feel like he taps the ball dead / gets tackled in the in goal area too often too but could just be me: I feel like he should make more of an effort to bring the ball out of the dead ball area. However, for the time being, I am willing to continue with him at full back and hope his attack improves with more experience. He seems to work very hard and appears quite skillfull so hopefully he shall improve.
