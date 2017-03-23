WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:58 am
Sal Paradise
ThePrinter wrote:
Cuthbertson looks very average this year??? Utter nonsense as per usual.


It all about opinions - you have yours which I think is nonsense and I have mine which you think is nonsense

He has looked Ok in the last two games against pretty abysmal opposition other than that he still looks a pale shadow of the player he was in 2015 - in my opinion.

Let's see how the next few games pan out when Leeds start to play sides that most have predicted to end up in the top 8
Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:07 am
RHINO-MARK
Fwiw imo Cuthberson Parcell Keinhorst & Golding have been our best players thus far by plenty.
Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:18 pm
son of headingley
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Fwiw imo Cuthberson Parcell Keinhorst & Golding have been our best players thus far by plenty.


Totally agree with those in bold

As for Golding, his defence (previously thought to be his weakness) has been a revelation - albeit not to Hardaker's standard.
But wrt him as an attacking threat, I can hardly think of one instance this season where he has looked threatening to the opposition's line. And his bringing the ball back from kicks is (IMO) nothing short of woeful - lateral running until thumped, in the process losing many potential metres for the team; not diving to the floor when near our own goal line so that he doesn't get pushed back in-goal (& don't tell me that would be a voluntary tackle - there hasn't been one of those in many years).

Please don't assume that I have an anti-Golding stance - I desperately want the lad to succeed, but there are many things to improve in his game & he needs to show that he is learning. As I said his goal-line defence has been awesome, so I hope he can fix up the other things (his goal kicking was rather good the other night also!)

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:34 pm
rollin thunder
son of headingley wrote:
Totally agree with those in bold

As for Golding, his defence (previously thought to be his weakness) has been a revelation - albeit not to Hardaker's standard.
But wrt him as an attacking threat, I can hardly think of one instance this season where he has looked threatening to the opposition's line. And his bringing the ball back from kicks is (IMO) nothing short of woeful - lateral running until thumped, in the process losing many potential metres for the team; not diving to the floor when near our own goal line so that he doesn't get pushed back in-goal (& don't tell me that would be a voluntary tackle - there hasn't been one of those in many years).

Please don't assume that I have an anti-Golding stance - I desperately want the lad to succeed, but there are many things to improve in his game & he needs to show that he is learning. As I said his goal-line defence has been awesome, so I hope he can fix up the other things (his goal kicking was rather good the other night also!)

his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:09 pm
WF Rhino
rollin thunder wrote:
his attack as not really fired so far this season, but he often busts the takle taking the ball back, and often looks threatening, but to say his attack and ball returning has been woefull is simply not true.


I would say that his attack in the opponent's 20 is pretty woeful, he doesn't look likely to make space for our centres and wingers or burst through the line. Then again this could be down to our structure as Zak only seemed capable of barging over until he went to Cas. His kick return is quite good but he could do with learning from Briscoe on taking the ball up from the PTB as he often gets held up and pushed back.

Overall though he has been very good for us and he's definitely exceeded most people's expectations of him.
