ThePrinter wrote: Cuthbertson looks very average this year??? Utter nonsense as per usual.

It all about opinions - you have yours which I think is nonsense and I have mine which you think is nonsenseHe has looked Ok in the last two games against pretty abysmal opposition other than that he still looks a pale shadow of the player he was in 2015 - in my opinion.Let's see how the next few games pan out when Leeds start to play sides that most have predicted to end up in the top 8