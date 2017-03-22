WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:15 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3185
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
According to the paper here, Segeyaro may debut for the Sharks this weekend.


He must've really worked hard whilst not training with Cronulla for the past few months then. :shock:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:09 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22118
Jayden Brailey had his worst game in the surprise loss to St George at the weekend, no reason to think Segeyaro couldn't add something to the 17 - especially from the bench.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:50 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1185
Whilst I am one of the people who thinks we should have just cut ties with Segeyaro and let him go straight away, I don't see how anyone can be anything other than pleased with Parcell.
His style was always going to work well in Super League - he's got good distribution, a very dangerous and quick scooter, seems to take the right options and is very sound defensively.
So whilst I might disagree with the stance taken on Segeyaro (and question the true reason why GH was 'playing hardball') GH should be praised for sourcing such an adequate replacement. I'd have Parcell down as one of, if not possibly the best 9 in SL.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:26 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5272
Superted wrote:
Whilst I am one of the people who thinks we should have just cut ties with Segeyaro and let him go straight away, I don't see how anyone can be anything other than pleased with Parcell.
His style was always going to work well in Super League - he's got good distribution, a very dangerous and quick scooter, seems to take the right options and is very sound defensively.
So whilst I might disagree with the stance taken on Segeyaro (and question the true reason why GH was 'playing hardball') GH should be praised for sourcing such an adequate replacement. I'd have Parcell down as one of, if not possibly the best 9 in SL.


I think this is premature when there are the likes of Roby, Clarke, Houghton & even Aiton in the frame for the best no 9.
In time maybe, he's made a promising start & is developing an excellent understanding with Cuthbertson but let's not get carried away just yet. One thing is for sure though he's better than Falloon.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:00 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1185
Old Feller wrote:
I think this is premature when there are the likes of Roby, Clarke, Houghton & even Aiton in the frame for the best no 9.
In time maybe, he's made a promising start & is developing an excellent understanding with Cuthbertson but let's not get carried away just yet. One thing is for sure though he's better than Falloon.


That's why I said possibly - on current form I don't see any other 9 playing much better, so if he holds his form and continues to develop, then he's definitely there or thereabouts.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:55 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4929
Parcell is better than Segeyaro now?

:lol:

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:36 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3185
William Eve wrote:
Parcell is better than Segeyaro now?

:lol:


Obviously not but Chicko hasn't played or trained with anyone in 6 months (so he and Cronulla claim) meaning he's going to struggle for a while.
Based on current form then... Parcell is much better. :thumb:

On another similar note, is Cuthbertson really bang average now? :ASK:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:01 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4923
Location: Hill Valley
Still early days but considering we looked up S**t creek without a paddle at Christmas regards the hooking role Parcell is about as good as we could have ever hoped for with such little time available and players for that matter.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:51 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9610
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Cuthbertson looks very average this year??? Utter nonsense as per usual.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, HRS Rhino, SmokeyTA, WF Rhino and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,7931,97875,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}