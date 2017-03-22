Superted wrote:

Whilst I am one of the people who thinks we should have just cut ties with Segeyaro and let him go straight away, I don't see how anyone can be anything other than pleased with Parcell.

His style was always going to work well in Super League - he's got good distribution, a very dangerous and quick scooter, seems to take the right options and is very sound defensively.

So whilst I might disagree with the stance taken on Segeyaro (and question the true reason why GH was 'playing hardball') GH should be praised for sourcing such an adequate replacement. I'd have Parcell down as one of, if not possibly the best 9 in SL .