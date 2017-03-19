Sal Paradise wrote: I haven't moved any goal posts - anybody with half a brain will tell you the competition lacks quality players - losing another isn't a great result for the competition

You would have kept him then?How would you have done that?Anyone with half a brain would surely realise that this particular player never wanted to stay with the club,If you think that a player that doesn't give a 5h1t about us is such a great loss to both us and also SL then you are clearly either deluded or just playing your usual boring wind up gamesI wish all the best of luck to Segeyaro at the Sharks and would never diss him for his efforts last season,but now is the time to move on and I for one am glad that we have taken such a stubborn stance with him whilst also finding a gem of a player in Parcell to replace him