Sal Paradise wrote:
I haven't moved any goal posts - anybody with half a brain will tell you the competition lacks quality players - losing another isn't a great result for the competition
You would have kept him then?
How would you have done that?
Anyone with half a brain would surely realise that this particular player never wanted to stay with the club,If you think that a player that doesn't give a 5h1t about us is such a great loss to both us and also SL then you are clearly either deluded or just playing your usual boring wind up games
I wish all the best of luck to Segeyaro at the Sharks and would never diss him for his efforts last season,but now is the time to move on and I for one am glad that we have taken such a stubborn stance with him whilst also finding a gem of a player in Parcell to replace him
