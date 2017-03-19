loiner81 wrote:
It's not. It's a great outcome for all of SL.
The only negativity i've seen around this story has been a few posts by some attention seeking old men on an internet forum. Elsewhere, the reaction to how Leeds & Evil Gary have handled this have been pretty positive and hopefully sent a message out to one or two players down under who might be thinking of coming to play in SL soon.
The only negativity i've seen around this story has been a few posts by some attention seeking old men on an internet forum. Elsewhere, the reaction to how Leeds & Evil Gary have handled this have been pretty positive and hopefully sent a message out to one or two players down under who might be thinking of coming to play in SL soon.
Its not a great outcome - a class player is no longer playing in our competition which is worse because of it