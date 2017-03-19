WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:33 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4896
loiner81 wrote:
Ah, one person then and I bet even he doesn't really care whether it's the player or the club who've paid.

Did GH's invitation to other clubs to put in offers and his demands for a £250,000 'Transfer Fee' during the past three months tell you to say that? 8)

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:41 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4896
TOMCAT wrote:
I'm not sure that it is "negative PR" I think we have allowed players to move on in the past when it wasn't working for them. But that wasn't what happened in this case, IMO. He used us as a banker, in case he couldn't get himself a gig in the NRL. The club didn't roll over on it and if that action disuades other from joining us who ideally would rather not be with the club, how is that a bad outcome?

I think the lesson for the club is to not sign players who clearly lacked the appetite and enthusiasm to join them in the first place. I don't agree that Leeds were intentionally used by Segeyaro as a banker - just in case.

Segeyaro's reluctance to join Leeds in the first place was there for all to see. He couldn't have dragged his feet more if he'd tried. He's a young man with personal issues who Leeds should have stayed well clear of, but... due to poor planning over an extended period of time and the consequent lack of options, Leeds ended up in a situation last season where they were Desperate with a capital D.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:10 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 29
William Eve wrote:
It woz £50,000.

No, it was half wot GH asked for - £125,000!

Do we have any more unsubstantiated bids? :lol:


Steady on old chap, your disciple was one of the posters bandying the £50k transfer/ payment and the "half of the original asking price" came from the Sharks forums.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:17 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4896
rhino65 wrote:
Steady on old chap, your disciple was one of the posters bandying the £50k transfer/ payment and the "half of the original asking price" came from the Sharks forums.

I have no disciples but if I did, these two would definitely not qualify :thumb:

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:20 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4896
Anyone disappointed that there's been no announcement of any ground breaking partnership between the Leeds Rhinos and Cronulla Sharks? :WHISTLE:

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:30 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 29
Oh but you do!

Why should there be a ground breaking partnership?

Business done.......leave it at that and get on with the forthcoming matches.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:38 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3166
William Eve wrote:
Did GH's invitation to other clubs to put in offers and his demands for a £250,000 'Transfer Fee' during the past three months tell you to say that? 8)


Completely irrelevant. :lol: :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:41 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3166
William Eve wrote:
It woz £50,000.

No, it was half wot GH asked for - £125,000!

Do we have any more unsubstantiated bids? :lol:


How about this one?

William Eve wrote:
I agree that the fee is likely to be around 50K. Could be less, but very doubtful it would be more than that.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:45 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3166
TOMCAT wrote:
I'm not sure that it is "negative PR" I think we have allowed players to move on in the past when it wasn't working for them. But that wasn't what happened in this case, IMO. He used us as a banker, in case he couldn't get himself a gig in the NRL. The club didn't roll over on it and if that action disuades other from joining us who ideally would rather not be with the club, how is that a bad outcome?


It's not. It's a great outcome for all of SL.

The only negativity i've seen around this story has been a few posts by some attention seeking old men on an internet forum. Elsewhere, the reaction to how Leeds & Evil Gary have handled this have been pretty positive and hopefully sent a message out to one or two players down under who might be thinking of coming to play in SL soon.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:51 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15006
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
How about this one?



You have no idea how much Leeds got so don't try and be a clever dick based on some internet thread down under
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, craigizzard, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Rammer, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, tenerifeRhino, TOMCAT and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,6761,95375,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}