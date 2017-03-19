|
loiner81 wrote:
Ah, one person then and I bet even he doesn't really care whether it's the player or the club who've paid.
Did GH's invitation to other clubs to put in offers and his demands for a £250,000 'Transfer Fee'
during the past three months tell you to say that?
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:41 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
I'm not sure that it is "negative PR" I think we have allowed players to move on in the past when it wasn't working for them. But that wasn't what happened in this case, IMO. He used us as a banker, in case he couldn't get himself a gig in the NRL. The club didn't roll over on it and if that action disuades other from joining us who ideally would rather not be with the club, how is that a bad outcome?
I think the lesson for the club is to not sign players who clearly lacked the appetite and enthusiasm to join them in the first place. I don't agree that Leeds were intentionally used by Segeyaro as a banker - just in case.
Segeyaro's reluctance to join Leeds in the first place was there for all to see. He couldn't have dragged his feet more if he'd tried. He's a young man with personal issues who Leeds should have stayed well clear of, but... due to poor planning over an extended period of time and the consequent lack of options, Leeds ended up in a situation last season where they were Desperate with a capital D.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:10 pm
William Eve wrote:
It woz £50,000.
No, it was half wot GH asked for - £125,000!
Do we have any more unsubstantiated bids?
Steady on old chap, your disciple was one of the posters bandying the £50k transfer/ payment and the "half of the original asking price" came from the Sharks forums.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:17 pm
rhino65 wrote:
Steady on old chap, your disciple was one of the posters bandying the £50k transfer/ payment and the "half of the original asking price" came from the Sharks forums.
I have no disciples but if I did, these two
would definitely not qualify
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:20 pm
Anyone disappointed that there's been no announcement of any ground breaking partnership between the Leeds Rhinos and Cronulla Sharks?
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:30 pm
Oh but you do!
Why should there be a ground breaking partnership?
Business done.......leave it at that and get on with the forthcoming matches.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:38 pm
William Eve wrote:
Did GH's invitation to other clubs to put in offers and his demands for a £250,000 'Transfer Fee'
during the past three months tell you to say that?
Completely irrelevant.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:41 pm
William Eve wrote:
It woz £50,000.
No, it was half wot GH asked for - £125,000!
Do we have any more unsubstantiated bids?
How about this one?
William Eve wrote:
I agree that the fee is likely to be around 50K. Could be less, but very doubtful it would be more than that.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:45 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
I'm not sure that it is "negative PR" I think we have allowed players to move on in the past when it wasn't working for them. But that wasn't what happened in this case, IMO. He used us as a banker, in case he couldn't get himself a gig in the NRL. The club didn't roll over on it and if that action disuades other from joining us who ideally would rather not be with the club, how is that a bad outcome?
It's not. It's a great outcome for all of SL.
The only negativity i've seen around this story has been a few posts by some attention seeking old men on an internet forum. Elsewhere, the reaction to how Leeds & Evil Gary have handled this have been pretty positive and hopefully sent a message out to one or two players down under who might be thinking of coming to play in SL soon.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
