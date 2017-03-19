TOMCAT wrote: I'm not sure that it is "negative PR" I think we have allowed players to move on in the past when it wasn't working for them. But that wasn't what happened in this case, IMO. He used us as a banker, in case he couldn't get himself a gig in the NRL. The club didn't roll over on it and if that action disuades other from joining us who ideally would rather not be with the club, how is that a bad outcome?

I think the lesson for the club is to not sign players who clearly lacked the appetite and enthusiasm to join them in the first place. I don't agree that Leeds were intentionally used by Segeyaro as a banker - just in case.Segeyaro's reluctance to join Leeds in the first place was there for all to see. He couldn't have dragged his feet more if he'd tried. He's a young man with personal issues who Leeds should have stayed well clear of, but... due to poor planning over an extended period of time and the consequent lack of options, Leeds ended up in a situation last season where they were Desperate with a capital D.