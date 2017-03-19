Sal Paradise wrote: You make a fair point but for me if Leeds are going to stand tough then they need to demonstrate that the stance has yielded the desired outcome.



Not a paltry few grand which is what a lot on here - me included - think

GH has made the point that players will not be able to just walk out on contracts. Segeyaro has had no pre season, missed the start of the NRL season, and doesn't even have a contract with another club yet, plus he will have had no income for the last 3/4 months.



Obviously we have got nowhere near the £250,000 asking price, which is why it's been kept confidential. It sounds like it could be Segeyaro buying himself, rather than Cronulla. The true figure is probably in the region of £50,000.



When you say Leeds never release transfer fees that is simply not the case we all know how much they paid Sheffield for the half back - why because the club told everyone that was less than 6 months ago - they didn't have an issue telling everyone how much they paid for Iestyn either

I refer you back to Kevin Sinfieldl's post, Sal. You must've missed it when I quoted it in my post earlier.Not sure what else you'd like Leeds to do, weren't you one of those on here saying Leeds should just release him and move on? I personally think this has been handled brilliantly.I didn't say that but the fact you can only remember one player (20 years!!) before Aston kind of reinforces my point, doesn't it?