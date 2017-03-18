WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:28 pm
William Eve



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4886
leedsnsouths wrote:
Try using your brain for a second here, why would we agree to release him if we were not paid a fee, there would be literally no benefit for us.

Don't give up your night job.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:42 pm
Sal Paradise



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15002
Location: On the road
Him wrote:
What kind of fee would NRL club Cronulla have paid had Leeds not taken the stance they did?

Think carefully before you answer.


Probably no more than they have paid - they will have a value for the player regardless of Leeds' idiotic valuation - a bit like that for Hardaker - no one takes GH's ruminations in the matters seriously.

My understanding will be that if any money is changing hands it will be between the player and Leeds and not Cronulla and Leeds. I would suggest £50k at the very most.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:04 pm
leedsnsouths


Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1061
William Eve wrote:
Don't give up your night job.


So no answer then...

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:33 pm
William Eve



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4886
leedsnsouths wrote:
So no answer then...

There is no answer to those whose comprehension skills are so limited, hence why you shouldn't give up your night job.

Nobody is claiming that no fee whatsoever has been paid.

The doubts arise over...

1) Who paid

and

2) How much.

Him is convinced that GH has done the sport of SL a huge favour in ensuring that an NRL club like Cronulla pay some kind of fee for Segeyaro. However, he cannot provide any supportive evidence for his latest eulogy on GH.

My opinion is that Cronulla have paid nothing for Segeyaro, just as Canterbury paid nothing for Eastwood.

My opinion is that any fee that has been paid to Leeds is by Segeyaro, and the reason I'm of that opinion is due to the following statement which was posted online a mere 83 minutes prior to the kick-off against Wakefield Trinity yesterday... In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks".

My opinion is also that the fee will not amount to very much, but it is very important for an egotist like GH to provide an appearance that he's won and that nobody messes with him.

I appreciate this post will be completely wasted on you.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:55 pm
Superted


Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1181
Hard to disagree with anything Mr Eve puts above.

I've pointed out numerous times throughout this whole episode, the Sharks have been quite clear all along - they would not be paying a fee, but were interested if Segeyaro could get a release. They've not once moved from that stance, and their quotes even now back this up, and Leeds quotes talk about Segeyaro, not the Sharks.

The only chance Leeds had for money out of the Sharks was if Brailey didn't handle his NRL games well and they might have got desperate - but with how Brailey has started the season, they were never going to fork out a fee - don't forget that any fee counts on the cap, and incurs a 50% surcharge in addition to the NRL.

I'm positive this is a deal between Segeyaro and Leeds, I'm also positive it'll be minimal - Leeds can't afford a long drawn out court case or the negative PR that goes with it. As it is, GH has strung it out long enough to look like he's played hard ball and he's got an 'undisclosed financial settlement' so he can claim the moral victory (without the true value getting out).

Lyall Gorman 1 - 0 Gary Hetherington

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:57 pm
leedsnsouths


Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1061
William Eve wrote:
There is no answer to those whose comprehension skills are so limited, hence why you shouldn't give up your night job.

Nobody is claiming that no fee whatsoever has been paid.

The doubts arise over...

1) Who paid

and

2) How much.

Him is convinced that GH has done the sport of SL a huge favour in ensuring that an NRL club like Cronulla pay some kind of fee for Segeyaro. However, he cannot provide any supportive evidence for his latest eulogy on GH.

My opinion is that Cronulla have paid nothing for Segeyaro, just as Canterbury paid nothing for Eastwood.

My opinion is that any fee that has been paid to Leeds is by Segeyaro, and the reason I'm of that opinion is due to the following statement which was posted online a mere 83 minutes prior to the kick-off against Wakefield Trinity yesterday... In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks".

My opinion is also that the fee will not amount to very much, but it is very important for an egotist like GH to provide an appearance that he's won and that nobody messes with him.

I appreciate this post will be completely wasted on you.


Like I said we have no reason to give up Segeyaro's registration unless we were paid a decent amount, who cares who paid it?

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:33 pm
loiner81



Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3156
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
GH has made the point that players will not be able to just walk out on contracts. Segeyaro has had no pre season, missed the start of the NRL season, and doesn't even have a contract with another club yet, plus he will have had no income for the last 3/4 months.

Obviously we have got nowhere near the £250,000 asking price, which is why it's been kept confidential. It sounds like it could be Segeyaro buying himself, rather than Cronulla. The true figure is probably in the region of £50,000.



Exactly this. Very well said.

William Eve wrote:
Nobody is claiming that no fee whatsoever has been paid.
The doubts arise over...
1) Who paid
and
2) How much.


Who cares who paid? See Sir Kev's post above.When did Leeds last announce how much they'd paid for or sold a player for?

Your continued obsession with all things Gary Hetherington is "duly noted" and really, really quite sad.
I'm wondering if there's a psychological term for that?

Hetheringtonitis?
Bitterness?
Trolling?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:35 pm
loiner81



Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3156
leedsnsouths wrote:
Like I said we have no reason to give up Segeyaro's registration unless we were paid a decent amount, who cares who paid it?


No one cares, but it won't stop RLFans' very own Alex Jones from going off on one.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
c}