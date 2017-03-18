leedsnsouths wrote:
So no answer then...
There is no answer to those whose comprehension skills are so limited, hence why you shouldn't give up your night job.
Nobody is claiming that no fee whatsoever has been paid.
The doubts arise over...
1) Who paid
and
2) How much.Him
is convinced that GH has done the sport of SL a huge favour in ensuring
that an NRL club like Cronulla pay some kind of fee for Segeyaro. However, he cannot provide any supportive evidence for his latest eulogy on GH.
My opinion is that Cronulla have paid nothing for Segeyaro, just as Canterbury paid nothing for Eastwood.
My opinion is that any fee that has been paid to Leeds is by Segeyaro, and the reason I'm of that opinion is due to the following statement which was posted online a mere 83 minutes prior to the kick-off against Wakefield Trinity yesterday... In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks"
.
My opinion is also that the fee will not amount to very much, but it is very important for an egotist like GH to provide an appearance that he's won and that nobody messes with him.
I appreciate this post will be completely wasted on you.
