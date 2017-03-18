Him wrote: What kind of fee would NRL club Cronulla have paid had Leeds not taken the stance they did?



Think carefully before you answer.

Probably no more than they have paid - they will have a value for the player regardless of Leeds' idiotic valuation - a bit like that for Hardaker - no one takes GH's ruminations in the matters seriously.My understanding will be that if any money is changing hands it will be between the player and Leeds and not Cronulla and Leeds. I would suggest £50k at the very most.