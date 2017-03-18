|
William Eve wrote:
What kind of fee did GH ensure NRL club Cronulla pay?
Think carefully before you answer.
In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks".
“The terms of the settlement are strictly confidential, but we can report the club is satisfied with the financial settlement."
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:04 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
“The terms of the settlement are strictly confidential, but we can report the club is satisfied with the financial settlement."
Nothing there about Cronulla paying Leeds a fee for Segeyaro either.
Nor is there any evidence that Cronulla were paying Segeyaro either, Bargain Bob's Bargain Beans notwithstanding.
Please try harder top make a valid point next time.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:12 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
Nothing there about Cronulla paying Leeds a fee for Segeyaro either.
Nor is there any evidence that Cronulla were paying Segeyaro either, Bargain Bob's Bargain Beans notwithstanding.
Please try harder top make a valid point next time.
No evidence there to say Cronulla haven't paid a fee either, maybe listen to your own advice
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:26 pm
|
ThePrinter wrote:
No evidence there to say Cronulla haven't paid a fee either, maybe listen to your own advice
I didn't say that
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:38 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
I didn't say that
You do realise about 90% of the board agreed I didn't say what you and Sal claimed I did about the attack so constantly using that line is only making you look stupid every time?
"I didn't say that, Big Bob's Bargain Beans, Spoty-Fllods-Kiwis" etc. You really are quite the obsessed stalker aren't you
Wonder what I can think of next, confident in the knowledge that you'll bite and be using repeatedly in posts for months and months on end.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:47 pm
|
ThePrinter wrote:
You do realise about 90% of the board agreed I didn't say what you and Sal claimed I did about the attack so constantly using that line is only making you look stupid every time?
"I didn't say that, Big Bob's Bargain Beans, Spoty-Fllods-Kiwis" etc. You really are quite the obsessed stalker aren't you
Wonder what I can think of next, confident in the knowledge that you'll bite and be using repeatedly in posts for months and months on end.
90% me, me, me... attack... was it a personal attack perchance?
More narcissism from our resident narcissist.
I was addressing Him's post.
Then you butted in.
Who is the stalker again?
Never mind
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:54 pm
|
William Eve wrote:
90% me, me, me... attack... was it a personal attack perchance?
More narcissism from our resident narcissist.
I was addressing Him's post.
Then you butted in.
Who is the stalker again?
Never mind
I addressed the issue being discussed - Segeyaro - when the discussion got to a point that you couldn't think of anything in reply to the actual topic you resorted, as quite common nowadays, with one of your little stalker-ish lines about me.
Note the difference.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:03 pm
|
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
William Eve wrote:
What kind of fee did GH ensure NRL club Cronulla pay?
Think carefully before you answer.
In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks".
What kind of fee would NRL club Cronulla have paid had Leeds not taken the stance they did?
Think carefully before you answer.
