William Eve wrote:
What kind of fee did GH ensure NRL club Cronulla pay?
Think carefully before you answer.
In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks".
Think carefully before you answer.
In a club statement, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks".
“The terms of the settlement are strictly confidential, but we can report the club is satisfied with the financial settlement."