Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:59 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 152
Ferdy wrote:
Who cares let it go.

It was always going to end this way. He made his point. We have a good hooker let it go.

I care. Why was it always going to end this way if we set up £250.000? What point did he make?. Yes we do but we've been taken the p1ss over finances again by heth who will no doubt fill us with more crap next week with look at parcell who needs segeyaro whilst he pockets more towards the stands he continues to fluff.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:04 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5263
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
I care. Why was it always going to end this way if we set up £250.000? What point did he make?. Yes we do but we've been taken the p1ss over finances again by heth who will no doubt fill us with more crap next week with look at parcell who needs segeyaro whilst he pockets more towards the stands he continues to fluff.


Have you been at the bottle again?
Yet another illiterate anti GH post with no substance.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:08 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9581
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
So the big winter question our CEO set up was the (THE BIG I AM) Segeyaro stays unless we get £250.000. We all knew it was crap and now it's ended as "strictly confidential". So once again what is he going to do with his latest pay-out that we see nothing for?


Parcell didn't come for free you know. Probably just covers that and not much more.

Everybody knew it wasn't going to be £250k but I'm sure they got more than if they came out with an original valuation of £100k
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:16 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 152
Old Feller wrote:
Have you been at the bottle again?
Yet another illiterate anti GH post with no substance.

No bottle and don't patronise me because we've won. Look at the bigger picture.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:43 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1180
Biff Tannen wrote:
The Sharks have been chomping at the bit (pardon the pun :) ) to get Segeyaro in their squad he must have been training with them. they have a rookie 9 playing at the minute yet destroyed Canberra away last weekend, he is the final piece of a tasty looking jigsaw they will go close to GF again with him in their team.

Anyway, usual nonsense rolled out, pretty glad it looks like the whole saga is being laid to rest now it was going nowhere fast and nobody was really going to look good for the continued stalemate.


Segeyaro has 100% not done any field work with the Sharks - having been on the end of a number of questionable and inconsistent NRL punishments/decisions over the past few years, the Sharks are very wary of the NRL and will not jeapordise their position by going against a direct NRL instruction - they were told Segeyaro could not train with the team, sure he's been on a plan, used their gym, but he has not done field work.
As for Brailey the rookie - despite his age, he has been training with the 1st team for 2 years and has long been earmarked as the long term 9 for the club. They signed him up for another 2 years before a ball was kicked this season - and in his games so far, he's been very impressive. He was the NYC player of the year last year, and the Sharks were never going to break the bank for Segeyaro when they've got Brailey already. They obviously want Segeyaro, as you mentioned, he's almost the final
Piece of the jogsaw, as he will now take the pressure off Brailey and will also add a point of difference.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:33 am
meatymeaty User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 11, 2010 1:00 pm
Posts: 25
Location: Townsville
meatymeaty wrote:
For what it is worth I reckon Parcell will make you lot forget Chico pretty quickly. I tried to find the odds on Parcell for Man of Steel but can't find any agencies that have him up. I reckon he will have a great season and could be worth a small bet if the odds are right.

Sad for me that I was never able to find a betting agency in Australia that was taking odds on Parcell for MOS. Not that much coverage of MOS with the Aussie bookmakers. Parcell is a real talent and most importantly for you folk is he is on the way up. He will get better because he has the talent and the right attitude.
I think you lot will go a fair bit better than some of the posters on here do. More upside in Mitch Garbutt yet and Cuthbo will find find his best again now he is playing with a decent 9.

Re: £250.000/strictly confidential

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:36 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 711
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
I care. Why was it always going to end this way if we set up £250.000? What point did he make?. Yes we do but we've been taken the p1ss over finances again by heth who will no doubt fill us with more crap next week with look at parcell who needs segeyaro whilst he pockets more towards the stands he continues to fluff.

GH has made the point that players will not be able to just walk out on contracts. Segeyaro has had no pre season, missed the start of the NRL season, and doesn't even have a contract with another club yet, plus he will have had no income for the last 3/4 months.

Obviously we have got nowhere near the £250,000 asking price, which is why it's been kept confidential. It sounds like it could be Segeyaro buying himself, rather than Cronulla. The true figure is probably in the region of £50,000.
c}