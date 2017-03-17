Biff Tannen wrote: ) to get Segeyaro in their squad he must have been training with them. they have a rookie 9 playing at the minute yet destroyed Canberra away last weekend, he is the final piece of a tasty looking jigsaw they will go close to GF again with him in their team.



The Sharks have been chomping at the bit (pardon the pun) to get Segeyaro in their squad he must have been training with them. they have a rookie 9 playing at the minute yet destroyed Canberra away last weekend, he is the final piece of a tasty looking jigsaw they will go close to GF again with him in their team. Anyway, usual nonsense rolled out, pretty glad it looks like the whole saga is being laid to rest now it was going nowhere fast and nobody was really going to look good for the continued stalemate.

Segeyaro has 100% not done any field work with the Sharks - having been on the end of a number of questionable and inconsistent NRL punishments/decisions over the past few years, the Sharks are very wary of the NRL and will not jeapordise their position by going against a direct NRL instruction - they were told Segeyaro could not train with the team, sure he's been on a plan, used their gym, but he has not done field work.As for Brailey the rookie - despite his age, he has been training with the 1st team for 2 years and has long been earmarked as the long term 9 for the club. They signed him up for another 2 years before a ball was kicked this season - and in his games so far, he's been very impressive. He was the NYC player of the year last year, and the Sharks were never going to break the bank for Segeyaro when they've got Brailey already. They obviously want Segeyaro, as you mentioned, he's almost the finalPiece of the jogsaw, as he will now take the pressure off Brailey and will also add a point of difference.