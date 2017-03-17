The Sharks have been chomping at the bit (pardon the pun) to get Segeyaro in their squad he must have been training with them. they have a rookie 9 playing at the minute yet destroyed Canberra away last weekend, he is the final piece of a tasty looking jigsaw they will go close to GF again with him in their team.Anyway, usual nonsense rolled out, pretty glad it looks like the whole saga is being laid to rest now it was going nowhere fast and nobody was really going to look good for the continued stalemate.