ThePrinter wrote:

Superted wrote: Interesting that the YEP article talks of a fee agreed between Leeds and the Sharks, yet in the Oz press and comments directly from the Sharks still talk of an agreement between James and Leeds.

The Sharks said all along they'd only be interested if he sorted a release with Leeds.

The Sharks are still playing the "it had nothing to do with us" card. On the Cronulla message boards I looked at most said he was already training with them for a while now yet their coach here makes out he doesn't know what shape he's in.