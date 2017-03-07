That is an absolute nothing piece - no quotes, no basis to any of he facts, and it says they've agreed the fee and it will be announced 'in the coming weeks'... Why would it take weeks if it's agreed?
There's been plenty of talk in the media down under that a deal is close (though I'm led to believe the deal will be between Segeyaro and Leeds, rather than the Sharks and Leeds), this article just reads like a summary of those.
Yeah that's why I said "if true".
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
