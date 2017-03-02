Backwoodsman wrote: ThePrinter wrote: LCC are too busy spunking away £30m on cycle paths that even cyclists don't like to use.

£30 m I find that hard to believe. Unless it's from here to Inverness £30 m I find that hard to believe. Unless it's from here to Inverness

I had a meeting with the Highways Dept about three weeks ago on an unrelated matter. Apparently, the first phase from Bradford to the top of York Road has cost around £14m. The total planned network is anticipated to cost £30m but, as yet, no funding has been allocated for the follow on phases.Somewhat bizarrely, the next phase will connect Leeds Bradford Airport to the City Centre. Given the luggage allowance on most flights these days, somehow I can't really see how that works. In any event, considering that most cyclist who live in Pudsey use the cycle path that already existed i.e. the canal towpath, rather than the new "Cycle Super Highway, you do have to wonder!