Backwoodsman wrote:
30 million smackers for cyclists!! Thought we were living in the age of austerity.
The Tories all seem to bike everywhere, Borris, Cameron, they are all at it.
But they what they don't use is state schools or public healthcare.
So they chose the cycle lane over a couple of new schools or hospitals.
Backwoodsman wrote:
ThePrinter wrote:
LCC are too busy spunking away £30m on cycle paths that even cyclists don't like to use.
£30 m I find that hard to believe. Unless it's from here to Inverness
I had a meeting with the Highways Dept about three weeks ago on an unrelated matter. Apparently, the first phase from Bradford to the top of York Road has cost around £14m. The total planned network is anticipated to cost £30m but, as yet, no funding has been allocated for the follow on phases.
Somewhat bizarrely, the next phase will connect Leeds Bradford Airport to the City Centre. Given the luggage allowance on most flights these days, somehow I can't really see how that works. In any event, considering that most cyclist who live in Pudsey use the cycle path that already existed i.e. the canal towpath, rather than the new "Cycle Super Highway, you do have to wonder!
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.thetel ... 494049.amp
DGM wrote:
Yep, it was funded by the Government, not LCC. It's really badly designed too & resulted in longer journey times for cyclists.
"The project has been funded by the Department for Transport, Bradford and Leeds councils and transport authority Metro."
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
The talk in the media (on Fox NRL 24hr channel) is that it's a done deal. Hope we get a good amount.
Odemwingie wrote:
Ronzy wrote:
Somewhat bizarrely, the next phase will connect Leeds Bradford Airport to the City Centre. Given the luggage allowance on most flights these days, somehow I can't really see how that works. !
why not, a cycle back pack is about all you can get through now a days. It just needs an area exclusive for cycle parking
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
finglas wrote:
why not, a cycle back pack is about all you can get through now a days. It just needs an area exclusive for cycle parking
£2 a time
There's a similar cycle highway here in Nottingham. It's a white elephant is mostly empty and I've heard of numerous cyclists being knocked off their bikes because drivers are unaware it's a cycle lane. It's a complete shambles.
I assume that the money came from some sort of eu grant
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
If true.
Hopefully it is and we can all move on.
