William Eve wrote:

Cry me a river.



Typical Tory YCCC.



Let's direct them towards the nearest food bank, shall we?



Instead of wishing to drain LCC of their limited financial resources due to their central government mates enforced cutbacks, why don't they arrange for their super rich Tory grandee members, bankers, private investors, debenture holders and other financial associates to cough up for the new stand instead?



You're a private company FFS so quit being scroungers from limited public funds.