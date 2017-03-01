|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:01 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Cry me a river.
Typical Tory YCCC.
Let's direct them towards the nearest food bank, shall we?
Instead of wishing to drain LCC of their limited financial resources due to their central government mates enforced cutbacks, why don't they arrange for their super rich Tory grandee members, bankers, private investors, debenture holders and other financial associates to cough up for the new stand instead?
You're a private company FFS so quit being scroungers from limited public funds.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:10 pm
William Eve wrote:
This
Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:18 pm
Whatever your views on W.Eve i 100% agree with his latest pov.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:54 pm
Highbury Rhino wrote:
This
sod the cricket side, they have no money but 60-70% of the new stand will be on there side. said it before, knock it down build a two tier all seat stand then we can leave the south stand all standing.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:02 pm
Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:50 pm
I've been overseas for a long time, but how is it that ALL of the sports teams in one of the UK's largest cities are skint?
Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:06 pm
There's more chance of me giving YCCC the money than LCC. LCC need to pull £90m from somewhere in the next year themselves.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:02 pm
Bang wrote:
That'll be a nice 250k in the bank
Leeds wont get 250 farthings never mind £250k!!
