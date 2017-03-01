|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Cry me a river.
Typical Tory YCCC.
Let's direct them towards the nearest food bank, shall we?
Instead of wishing to drain LCC of their limited financial resources due to their central government mates enforced cutbacks, why don't they arrange for their super rich Tory grandee members, bankers, private investors, debenture holders and other financial associates to cough up for the new stand instead?
You're a private company FFS so quit being scroungers from limited public funds.
This
Whatever your views on W.Eve i 100% agree with his latest pov.
Highbury Rhino wrote:
This
sod the cricket side, they have no money but 60-70% of the new stand will be on there side. said it before, knock it down build a two tier all seat stand then we can leave the south stand all standing.
I've been overseas for a long time, but how is it that ALL of the sports teams in one of the UK's largest cities are skint?
