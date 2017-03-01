Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Cry me a river.
Typical Tory YCCC.
Let's direct them towards the nearest food bank, shall we?
Instead of wishing to drain LCC of their limited financial resources due to their central government mates enforced cutbacks, why don't they arrange for their super rich Tory grandee members, bankers, private investors and other financial associates to cough up for the new stand instead?
You're a private company FFS so quit being scroungers from limited public funds.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Biff Tannen, Blocker75, caslad75, DGM, Emagdnim13, FarsleySteve, Highbury Rhino, HuddsRL5, loiner81, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, OldFart2, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rhinos12497, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, son of headingley, TheSnowmonkey and 323 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}