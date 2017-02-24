BrisbaneRhino wrote: The Sharks should have plenty of cap space now Barba has definitely gone. As for a fee, whatever amount is agreed would be kept quiet. IMO its just a matter of negotiation - the Sharks need a hooker, Leeds whilst not needing Segeyaro won't really want the distraction and costs of a court case (even if they may get them back if they win, there is always risk attached to going down that sort of route).

There is no need to rush the issue now, Segeyaro needs a club and the sharks need a hooker more urgently than we need the money. I think we should hold firm, if Segeyaro wants to play so much they can take the transfer fee out of his wages and if the Sharks want him so badly they could pay the fee and back-end his contract.