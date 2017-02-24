krisleeds wrote:
Bit of a shame really, i hoped Cas would carry it on and get a legal precedent set.
As it is its still no deterrent for another player doing the same.
Long past time that league and union formerly recognised player registration applies to both codes across the board. Certainly I think RL needs to get together and implement whatever legal protection is possible to stop players simply walking out on contracts to play union.
There are some that think Solomona is an outside bet to be selected for the Lions this summer. Apparently he qualifies for England in a few weeks. Should he want to of course.
He looks good enough, although Wasps forgot to add tackling to their game plan last Sunday.