Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:56 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5253
Cas & Sale as I understand it have not reached an agreement to settle the dispute. The case has been adjourned to see if they can reach a compromise that is acceptable to Cas.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:05 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5704
krisleeds wrote:
Bit of a shame really, i hoped Cas would carry it on and get a legal precedent set.

As it is its still no deterrent for another player doing the same.


Don't think any sports club wants this testing in court as the relationship between sports contracts and employment law is far from clear. Were a judge to give it a good going over we might well see an open door scenario, with players swapping employers in much the same way as happens in many other walks of life.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:58 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 761
Not sure that would happen as it would mean Clubs could cancel players contracts as well

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:30 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1172
ploinerrhino wrote:
Not sure that would happen as it would mean Clubs could cancel players contracts as well


Would probably have to go down the whole central contracts and drafts route....

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:12 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1040
Wonder what South Sydney think about all this, given they paid a massive fee to get Burgess back, and he could quite easily have said he was retiring from Union as he will likely never play it again.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:19 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1040
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
The Sharks should have plenty of cap space now Barba has definitely gone. As for a fee, whatever amount is agreed would be kept quiet. IMO its just a matter of negotiation - the Sharks need a hooker, Leeds whilst not needing Segeyaro won't really want the distraction and costs of a court case (even if they may get them back if they win, there is always risk attached to going down that sort of route).


There is no need to rush the issue now, Segeyaro needs a club and the sharks need a hooker more urgently than we need the money. I think we should hold firm, if Segeyaro wants to play so much they can take the transfer fee out of his wages and if the Sharks want him so badly they could pay the fee and back-end his contract.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:40 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8457
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
krisleeds wrote:
Bit of a shame really, i hoped Cas would carry it on and get a legal precedent set.

As it is its still no deterrent for another player doing the same.


Long past time that league and union formerly recognised player registration applies to both codes across the board. Certainly I think RL needs to get together and implement whatever legal protection is possible to stop players simply walking out on contracts to play union.

There are some that think Solomona is an outside bet to be selected for the Lions this summer. Apparently he qualifies for England in a few weeks. Should he want to of course.
He looks good enough, although Wasps forgot to add tackling to their game plan last Sunday.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
