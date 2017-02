One thing I've read from some people including a few on Cronulla boards, is that Leeds should just let him go now as they've now "PROVED THEIR POINT".



I disagree, if we let him go now then they (the agents) just think this tactic works even if they had to wait a bit longer than usual for this one to work out. Also people just think we're silly for crumbling this close to the NRZl season after making such a big noise about it.



We should stick it out until a transfer fee is offered and if it isn't then no skin off Leeds' back. People can say restraint of trade but he's been out of favour for nearly 12 months and no one else offered him a contract for 2017. Add in that no one has offered Leeds a fee then the argument we're stopping him from playing or earning a wage is pretty weak when no one is showing an interest in him.