tad rhino wrote: has he ever been training with them?

No.He has been training on his own with a personal trainer, though he is living with best mate Wade Graham in Cronulla and has been spotted playing touch rugby in the public parks of the Shire with a bunch of mates, which included about 6 Sharks squad members - I'm guessing this is where the confusion in some has come from.He's certainly not been any part of the Sharks pre-season training and as such, you'd think any transfer fee value is dropping by each day that it gets closer to the season start. GH is going to have to accept that NRL teams just won't pay a fee - the fact it counts on the cap, and then any club has to pay an additional payment to the value of 50% of the fee to the NRL pretty much rules it out (although the NRL did make allowances for the Sam Burgess fee - not counting it on the cap and waiving the additional 50% fee for Souths - but that's the NRL for you, the only consistency is their inconsistency - I'd be VERY surprised if they did that for the Sharks signing Segeyaro).