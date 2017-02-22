WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:14 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3037
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
No, he's been loaned to Cas on a years deal with he option to buy if all goes well.

Suits all parties especially in light of his recent personal problems.

Do you not read the news Loiner81???

8)


Most ironic post of the day.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:47 pm
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14726
loiner81 wrote:
Looks like I missed all the fun.

Gotcha getting banned for once again resorting to personal insults, well known trolls creating new usernames to post hypocritical drivel and to top if off we then get said troll's mate posting dancing smilies in response, not realising the hypocrisy on display.

Classic Southstander, this :lol:

So can we get back on topic please? I've tried multiple times now.

Does anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla at all? Any other updates on what's happening?



Who got a ban again? :lol: pretty sure the mods and all are well aware of the troll on here. Can't believe you just get banned, then the first post you make on return is digging up some aged post and doing exactly again what you were banned for. Do you ever learn. Swarcliffe is more than sensible enough to see the game.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:56 pm
FGB
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 369
Neither of them can leave it. Mods do your job please, ta.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:00 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3037
FGB wrote:
Neither of them can leave it. Mods do your job please, ta.


I've tried 5 (?) times now to get this thread back on topic.
I'm not the one throwing personal insults around.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:01 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3037
Gotcha wrote:
Who got a ban again? :lol: pretty sure the mods and all are well aware of the troll on here.


I know who should've got a ban with all the comical foot stamping he was doing and the cringeworthy personal insults he was throwing around... and not for the first time too.

And yes we all know who the troll is on here, just like we all know who his mates are that never call him out but are all over me every time I do. There's a word for people like that.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:02 pm
loiner81
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3037
Attempt 6....

So can we get back on topic please? I've tried multiple times now.

Does anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla at all? Any other updates on what's happening?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:14 pm
FGB
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 369
Not too sure, but while Segs ability is undoubted, there must be huge question marks over other aspects of him for no NRL club to table a nominal bid which we would most likely accept.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 7:16 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19691
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
has he ever been training with them?

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:24 pm
Superted
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1167
tad rhino wrote:
has he ever been training with them?


No.

He has been training on his own with a personal trainer, though he is living with best mate Wade Graham in Cronulla and has been spotted playing touch rugby in the public parks of the Shire with a bunch of mates, which included about 6 Sharks squad members - I'm guessing this is where the confusion in some has come from.

He's certainly not been any part of the Sharks pre-season training and as such, you'd think any transfer fee value is dropping by each day that it gets closer to the season start. GH is going to have to accept that NRL teams just won't pay a fee - the fact it counts on the cap, and then any club has to pay an additional payment to the value of 50% of the fee to the NRL pretty much rules it out (although the NRL did make allowances for the Sam Burgess fee - not counting it on the cap and waiving the additional 50% fee for Souths - but that's the NRL for you, the only consistency is their inconsistency - I'd be VERY surprised if they did that for the Sharks signing Segeyaro).
