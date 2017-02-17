|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3033
|
loiner81 wrote:
Wait for it...
"that wasn't meant to be a dig at anyone, especially the person I was arguing with. I just meant, in general...."
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3033
|
Tries to get back on topic for the 3rd time
So, Segeyaro then...
Is he still training with Cronulla. Anyone know?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14724
|
Yet snother failure from our resident village. Yes that is now a name call. Not surprising though considering the regular showings of having nothing between the legs. Caught out so many times, welching on bets, false accusations. Nothing new to see here, but will be a reminder of course
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3033
|
Gotcha wrote:
Yet snother failure from our resident village. Yes that is now a name call. Not surprising though considering the regular showings of having nothing between the legs. Caught out so many times, welching on bets, false accusations. Nothing new to see here, but will be a reminder of course
What's a resident village and how do you know what i've got between my legs?
So now you've got that out of your system can we move on Gotcha? (4th attempt)
Does anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 24, 2014 10:31 pm
Posts: 2
|
is it beyond the capacity of a mod to boot the 'children' off the site and keep them off until they learn how to behave as adults.
Always having to have the last word is a sign of egomania... but what they fail to realise is that it actually shows them up as being
insecure, competitive, hardheaded and lacking in confidence often in their own intellect or are in need of covering tracks.
I'm sure most followers of the forum are heartily sick of topics starting and becoming derailed by a select few who think they have a divine right to slag others off because they dare to have an opinion that doesn't agree with theirs.
You know who you are.... Grow up!!
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 24, 2014 10:31 pm
Posts: 2
|
is it beyond the capacity of a mod to boot the 'children' off the site and keep them off until they learn how to behave as adults.
Always having to have the last word is a sign of egomania... but what they fail to realise is that it actually shows them up as being
insecure, competitive, hardheaded and lacking in confidence often in their own intellect or are in need of covering tracks.
I'm sure most followers of the forum are heartily sick of topics starting and becoming derailed by a select few who think they have a divine right to slag others off because they dare to have an opinion that doesn't agree with theirs.
You know who you are.... Grow up!!
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19687
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:55 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7760
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Sounds like I can finally polish off the ban button.
Yay.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:44 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3033
|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Sounds like I can finally polish off the ban button.
Yay.
Looks like I missed all the fun.
Gotcha getting banned for once again resorting to personal insults, well known trolls creating new usernames to post hypocritical drivel and to top if off we then get said troll's mate posting dancing smilies in response, not realising the hypocrisy on display.
Classic Southstander, this
So can we get back on topic please? I've tried multiple times now.
Does anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla at all? Any other updates on what's happening?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 1:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2277
Location: Going straight
|
loiner81 wrote:
Looks like I missed all the fun.
Gotcha getting banned for once again resorting to personal insults, well known trolls creating new usernames to post hypocritical drivel and to top if off we then get said troll's mate posting dancing smilies in response, not realising the hypocrisy on display.
Classic Southstander, this
So can we get back on topic please? I've tried multiple times now.
Does anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla at all? Any other updates on what's happening?
No, he's been loaned to Cas on a years deal with he option to buy if all goes well.
Suits all parties especially in light of his recent personal problems.
Do you not read the news Loiner81???
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, BRK, C O Jones, Frosties., jus@casvegas, KingRoss11, Lebron James, lionarmour87, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rollin thunder, Seth, tigertot, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 273 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|