|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3031
|
loiner81 wrote:
Wait for it...
"that wasn't meant to be a dig at anyone, especially the person I was arguing with. I just meant, in general...."
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3031
|
Tries to get back on topic for the 3rd time
So, Segeyaro then...
Is he still training with Cronulla. Anyone know?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14719
|
Yet snother failure from our resident village. Yes that is now a name call. Not surprising though considering the regular showings of having nothing between the legs. Caught out so many times, welching on bets, false accusations. Nothing new to see here, but will be a reminder of course
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:02 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3031
|
Gotcha wrote:
Yet snother failure from our resident village. Yes that is now a name call. Not surprising though considering the regular showings of having nothing between the legs. Caught out so many times, welching on bets, false accusations. Nothing new to see here, but will be a reminder of course
What's a resident village and how do you know what i've got between my legs?
So now you've got that out of your system can we move on Gotcha? (4th attempt)
Does anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 24, 2014 10:31 pm
Posts: 2
|
is it beyond the capacity of a mod to boot the 'children' off the site and keep them off until they learn how to behave as adults.
Always having to have the last word is a sign of egomania... but what they fail to realise is that it actually shows them up as being
insecure, competitive, hardheaded and lacking in confidence often in their own intellect or are in need of covering tracks.
I'm sure most followers of the forum are heartily sick of topics starting and becoming derailed by a select few who think they have a divine right to slag others off because they dare to have an opinion that doesn't agree with theirs.
You know who you are.... Grow up!!
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 24, 2014 10:31 pm
Posts: 2
|
is it beyond the capacity of a mod to boot the 'children' off the site and keep them off until they learn how to behave as adults.
Always having to have the last word is a sign of egomania... but what they fail to realise is that it actually shows them up as being
insecure, competitive, hardheaded and lacking in confidence often in their own intellect or are in need of covering tracks.
I'm sure most followers of the forum are heartily sick of topics starting and becoming derailed by a select few who think they have a divine right to slag others off because they dare to have an opinion that doesn't agree with theirs.
You know who you are.... Grow up!!
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19676
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:55 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7754
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Sounds like I can finally polish off the ban button.
Yay.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, Barrie's Glass Eye, Blocker75, Chesterrhino, Clearwing, D4mo78, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, glee, Google [Bot], Gotcha, GUBRATS, Hopie, JPrhino, ploinerrhino, RHINO-MARK, rugbyleague88, steve slippery morris, Superted, tad rhino, ThePrinter, Westleyth1, WF Rhino and 268 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|