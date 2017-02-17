WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:13 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3024
finglas wrote:
I wouldn't have thought so, they are over here at the moment and he will get homesick


Good point. He's probably been given the week off.
Hope he puts it to good use and works on his t-shirt business, he's going to need the income.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:50 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14699
loiner81 wrote:
Quick note Gotcha. I never said you were lying, re-read the thread. I very politely asked if you had a link as I couldn't remember anyone saying what you'd mentioned.
Glad we're in agreement that it's an absolutely meaningless point to be talking about though. Makes you wonder why you even brought it up.

And we're all busy but thanks for the schoolyard name calling, again, you never fail on that count.


At no point here have i called anyone any names. In fact look on the last two pages, ONLY you have thrown insults and accusations. I repeat ONLY you.

The point brought up was to highlight that what Hetherington says one minute, is not necessarily the case, and he has other history of this. At some point the NRL will just simply tell him to get his facts right and grow up, if there are anymore inaccuracies in his comments, and therefore move on.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:11 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7752
Location: SWMC Coach
Right guys, can we steer this one back onto topic please?
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:06 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3024
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Right guys, can we steer this one back onto topic please?


Definitely, but just before that...

Gotcha wrote:
At no point here have i called anyone any names. In fact look on the last two pages, ONLY you have thrown insults and accusations. I repeat ONLY you.


Is calling someone sad not classed as an insult any more Gotcha?

I've not insulted anyone, i've made some accusations that anyone who's read this forum for a period of time will agree to be true. You can barely call them accusations TBH, it's like accusing the sky of being blue.

Anyway... have a lovely weekend won't you. :HEARTKISS:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:08 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3024
So, Segeyaro then...

Is he still training with Cronulla. Anyone know?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:34 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14699
loiner81 wrote:
Definitely, but just before that...

Is calling someone sad not classed as an insult any more Gotcha?

I've not insulted anyone, i've made some accusations that anyone who's read this forum for a period of time will agree to be true. You can barely call them accusations TBH, it's like accusing the sky of being blue.

Anyway... have a lovely weekend won't you. :HEARTKISS:



So put something where your mouth is. Where have I said such a thing?

Anyone can see your posts are nothing more than trolling to derail threads. And if you do show me where on these last few pages I have called you something, then I will gladly apologise. I don't expect you would be capable of the same?
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Budgiezilla, craigizzard, faddy860, glow, Gotcha, gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, Leyther Always, loiner81, Mark Laurie, maurice, NEwildcat, Norman Stanley Fletcher, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Seth, son of headingley, ThePrinter, tomlufc and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,3771,80275,7654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  