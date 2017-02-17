|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9439
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
William Eve wrote:
More unsubstantiated piffle from one of the usual suspects who is so demanding of anyone else in providing incontrovertible evidence for their assertions
I happily admit it's just an opinion, I'm not passing it off as fact like some others do like yourself.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 555
|
I would hope that this is resolved given the Sharks hierarchy are over in the uk for the WCC then we can all move on.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1152
|
ThePrinter wrote:
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If you think an NRL club in its right mind would try to beat the cap then you haven't seen what's happening here with the Eels. At least one and maybe more individuals are going to be tried for fraud on top of the huge penalties the club faces, and the fact those involved have lost their jobs and are almost unemployable (including Daniel Anderson). The idea that any Sharks officials would try to get away with under the table payments to Segeyaro when there's no guarantee he'll ever play for them is crazy.
As Rhino Mark pointed out, saying no club will try it because of previous is silly. I mean we're talking about a club that went and told a contracted player (Segeyaro) to go get himself a release from his contract .....not exactly doing things by the book are they and with an agent who has had a few dodgy episodes in his past including betting on NRL games then I wouldn't say looking after him was past them. The lad won't be scraping by on peanuts and tap water I'm sure.
To be fair, there is a subtle difference in the stance the Sharks have publicly maintained and what you're saying - they were interested in him before the deadline and spoke to his manager but were not in a position to offer a deal - after the Barba situation, they were approached by his manager to see if they were still interested - they said all along that if Segeyaro were to be released by Leeds, they'd be interested. That's slightly different to 'telling a contracted player to get a release'.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:24 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4125
Location: Dublin's fair city
|
Gotcha wrote:
He came out two days after that Hetherington PR saying he doesn't not know where it had come from, as he made it clear in the meeting with Hetherington that he would not be returning.
I agree with you that we will never know the full truth. But what is clear is that what Hetherington said at the time about the meeting, he has changed to a degree this week. That puts him to task on it. Doesn't make his position any less worthy or right, but it does highlight his often spoken untruths.
Quote in the Sun (I know!!!) on 28th November:
Quote attributed to GH wrote:
“The comments attributed to James have obviously come as a big disappointment and a surprise following my meeting with him and his manager last Wednesday.
“When speculation first broke regarding Cronulla and their interest in James, I alerted both the RFL and NRL Chief Executives to the issue.
“The NRL confirmed a player cannot be registered with a club while his registration sits with a Super League club and in James’ case he is registered with us and the RFL until the end of 2018.
“Interest in him from other NRL clubs has been reported but they know he is not for sale however I have no doubt this has become a key issue..
Selective quotes attributed to JS wrote:
“The last two weeks I spent over there I tried hard to get into the English culture as I was really struggling.
“I haven’t talked with any clubs nor have I signed with anyone, how can I anyway? I need to sort out this matter.
Make your own mind up based on this partial information
|
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk
So you've met my wife
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
|
William Eve wrote:
An apology to Gotcha seems in order.
Whenever you are ready?
Ignoring the rest of your embarrassing post, what exactly am I apologising for William?
Asking 2 of the biggest liars on this forum to provide a link to a quote they attributed to the club?
If you don't want people questioning you so much I recommend reading this book....
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:49 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
|
Gotcha wrote:
So what I said on page 100 that seems to have got certain posters with ants in their pants, Loiner81 after posting usual none related arguments, now accepts it did come from the club. So we are back to page 100. Loiner81 would be better off staying away from debates on here, due to the constant failures that just result in bad mouthing,
Ooh look, Gotcha's internet is suddenly working again.
Yes it came from the club but as I also pointed out and as you've accepted.... it could also be true.
It also matters not one jot in relation to Segeyaro breaking his contract.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
|
Anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4125
Location: Dublin's fair city
|
loiner81 wrote:
Anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla?
I wouldn't have thought so, they are over here at the moment and he will get homesick
|
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk
So you've met my wife
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:34 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14697
|
loiner81 wrote:
Ooh look, Gotcha's internet is suddenly working again.
Yes it came from the club but as I also pointed out and as you've accepted.... it could also be true.
It also matters not one jot in relation to Segeyaro breaking his contract.
My internet is always working, I am a busy man though who has to look intermittently. My life not said enough to be here permanently.
Thank you, so as I said on page 100, without the need for you to cry foul all the time calling people liars, when you are the only one here trying to make something up.
I never said it did matter about Segeyaro breaking his contract, and I even said it made no difference to whether Hetherington was right or wrong in what he was doing. I just stated the obvious that what he says now about the meeting, isn't the same as he allowed to be reported in November.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Barrie's Glass Eye, Clearwing, coco the fullback, finglas, glow, Gotcha, Harold Rigby Jnr, loiner81, never a dull moment, OldFart2, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, tigertot and 253 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|