WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:25 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9439
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
William Eve wrote:
More unsubstantiated piffle from one of the usual suspects who is so demanding of anyone else in providing incontrovertible evidence for their assertions 8)


I happily admit it's just an opinion, I'm not passing it off as fact like some others do like yourself.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:27 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 555
I would hope that this is resolved given the Sharks hierarchy are over in the uk for the WCC then we can all move on.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:18 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1152
ThePrinter wrote:
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If you think an NRL club in its right mind would try to beat the cap then you haven't seen what's happening here with the Eels. At least one and maybe more individuals are going to be tried for fraud on top of the huge penalties the club faces, and the fact those involved have lost their jobs and are almost unemployable (including Daniel Anderson). The idea that any Sharks officials would try to get away with under the table payments to Segeyaro when there's no guarantee he'll ever play for them is crazy.


As Rhino Mark pointed out, saying no club will try it because of previous is silly. I mean we're talking about a club that went and told a contracted player (Segeyaro) to go get himself a release from his contract .....not exactly doing things by the book are they and with an agent who has had a few dodgy episodes in his past including betting on NRL games then I wouldn't say looking after him was past them. The lad won't be scraping by on peanuts and tap water I'm sure.


To be fair, there is a subtle difference in the stance the Sharks have publicly maintained and what you're saying - they were interested in him before the deadline and spoke to his manager but were not in a position to offer a deal - after the Barba situation, they were approached by his manager to see if they were still interested - they said all along that if Segeyaro were to be released by Leeds, they'd be interested. That's slightly different to 'telling a contracted player to get a release'.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:24 am
finglas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4125
Location: Dublin's fair city
Gotcha wrote:
He came out two days after that Hetherington PR saying he doesn't not know where it had come from, as he made it clear in the meeting with Hetherington that he would not be returning.

I agree with you that we will never know the full truth. But what is clear is that what Hetherington said at the time about the meeting, he has changed to a degree this week. That puts him to task on it. Doesn't make his position any less worthy or right, but it does highlight his often spoken untruths.


Quote in the Sun (I know!!!) on 28th November:

Quote attributed to GH wrote:
“The comments attributed to James have obviously come as a big disappointment and a surprise following my meeting with him and his manager last Wednesday.
“When speculation first broke regarding Cronulla and their interest in James, I alerted both the RFL and NRL Chief Executives to the issue.

“The NRL confirmed a player cannot be registered with a club while his registration sits with a Super League club and in James’ case he is registered with us and the RFL until the end of 2018.

“Interest in him from other NRL clubs has been reported but they know he is not for sale however I have no doubt this has become a key issue..


Selective quotes attributed to JS wrote:


“The last two weeks I spent over there I tried hard to get into the English culture as I was really struggling.

“I haven’t talked with any clubs nor have I signed with anyone, how can I anyway? I need to sort out this matter.



Make your own mind up based on this partial information
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:42 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
William Eve wrote:

An apology to Gotcha seems in order.

Whenever you are ready?


Ignoring the rest of your embarrassing post, what exactly am I apologising for William?
Asking 2 of the biggest liars on this forum to provide a link to a quote they attributed to the club?

If you don't want people questioning you so much I recommend reading this book....

Image
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:49 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
Gotcha wrote:
So what I said on page 100 that seems to have got certain posters with ants in their pants, Loiner81 after posting usual none related arguments, now accepts it did come from the club. So we are back to page 100. Loiner81 would be better off staying away from debates on here, due to the constant failures that just result in bad mouthing,


Ooh look, Gotcha's internet is suddenly working again. :lol:

Yes it came from the club but as I also pointed out and as you've accepted.... it could also be true.
It also matters not one jot in relation to Segeyaro breaking his contract.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:04 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3015
Anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:21 am
finglas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4125
Location: Dublin's fair city
loiner81 wrote:
Anyone know if Segeyaro is still training with Cronulla?


I wouldn't have thought so, they are over here at the moment and he will get homesick
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:34 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14697
loiner81 wrote:
Ooh look, Gotcha's internet is suddenly working again. :lol:

Yes it came from the club but as I also pointed out and as you've accepted.... it could also be true.
It also matters not one jot in relation to Segeyaro breaking his contract.


My internet is always working, I am a busy man though who has to look intermittently. My life not said enough to be here permanently.

Thank you, so as I said on page 100, without the need for you to cry foul all the time calling people liars, when you are the only one here trying to make something up.

I never said it did matter about Segeyaro breaking his contract, and I even said it made no difference to whether Hetherington was right or wrong in what he was doing. I just stated the obvious that what he says now about the meeting, isn't the same as he allowed to be reported in November.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Barrie's Glass Eye, Clearwing, coco the fullback, finglas, glow, Gotcha, Harold Rigby Jnr, loiner81, never a dull moment, OldFart2, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, tigertot and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,1811,53275,7654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  