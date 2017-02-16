|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Superted wrote:
Hopefully there's a resolution soon - it's doing nobody any favours the longer it drags on. Segeyaro isn't earning and Leeds are starting to look a little bitter and uncompasionate (which could well affect future recruitment from Oz). Time to get it sorted one way or another.
Isn't earning??? Come on let's not pretend Cromulla won't be looking after the guy financially with him training with them.
I very much doubt that will be the case - the NRL would come down on them for that.
Plus the Sharks have just been stung by Barba - the NRL told the Sharks they could start paying him, but still didn't register his contract, so when Barba left for France because the NRL were dilly dallying too long, the Sharks had paid him 2 months wages already for no return, money straight down the pot - I doubt they'd make the same mistake again by paying an unregistered player, who's future is far from guaranteed at the club.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:01 pm
|
|
finglas wrote:
Whilst it did come from the club, there is no proof that they were lying at that time. There was a meeting, the outcome of which no one on this board knows. We do understand that GH advised JS and his agent of the consequences of not returning. What JS and his agent said no one knows, but he's had a history of making statements that suit him at the time, and some of his agents statements, that I have seen posted on here are off the wall.
He came out two days after that Hetherington PR saying he doesn't not know where it had come from, as he made it clear in the meeting with Hetherington that he would not be returning.
I agree with you that we will never know the full truth. But what is clear is that what Hetherington said at the time about the meeting, he has changed to a degree this week. That puts him to task on it. Doesn't make his position any less worthy or right, but it does highlight his often spoken untruths.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:13 pm
|
|
Superted wrote:
I very much doubt that will be the case - the NRL would come down on them for that.
Do you really think.that stops clubs getting up to stuff with regards player payments?
Superted wrote:
Plus the Sharks have just been stung by Barba - the NRL told the Sharks they could start paying him, but still didn't register his contract, so when Barba left for France because the NRL were dilly dallying too long, the Sharks had paid him 2 months wages already for no return, money straight down the pot - I doubt they'd make the same mistake again by paying an unregistered player, who's future is far from guaranteed at the club.
Not saying he'll be getting the kind of money he would if he properly signs but they'll be making sure he won't be buying Bargain Bob's Bargain Beans at the supermarket.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:30 pm
|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Do you really think.that stops clubs getting up to stuff with regards player payments?
Not saying he'll be getting the kind of money he would if he properly signs but they'll be making sure he won't be buying Bargain Bob's Bargain Beans at the supermarket.
Have you got an actual quote from the Cronulla club to back up all this piffle of yours?
Thought not.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:35 pm
|
|
William Eve wrote:
Have you got an actual quote from the Cronulla club to back up all this piffle of yours?
Thought not.
No but I've not claimed they've said anything so what a cr@p attempt at trolling even by your lowering standards.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 1:16 am
|
|
If you think an NRL club in its right mind would try to beat the cap then you haven't seen what's happening here with the Eels. At least one and maybe more individuals are going to be tried for fraud on top of the huge penalties the club faces, and the fact those involved have lost their jobs and are almost unemployable (including Daniel Anderson). The idea that any Sharks officials would try to get away with under the table payments to Segeyaro when there's no guarantee he'll ever play for them is crazy.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:55 am
|
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If you think an NRL club in its right mind would try to beat the cap then you haven't seen what's happening here with the Eels. At least one and maybe more individuals are going to be tried for fraud on top of the huge penalties the club faces, and the fact those involved have lost their jobs and are almost unemployable (including Daniel Anderson). The idea that any Sharks officials would try to get away with under the table payments to Segeyaro when there's no guarantee he'll ever play for them is crazy.
Yet despite all the warning signs after what happened at Melbourne & the Doggies the Eels still tried it!!.
The Sharks may or may not try to cheat the SC wrt Segeyaro but to say NO NRL club would try & cheat the cap is imo way ott.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:11 am
|
|
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
If you think an NRL club in its right mind would try to beat the cap then you haven't seen what's happening here with the Eels. At least one and maybe more individuals are going to be tried for fraud on top of the huge penalties the club faces, and the fact those involved have lost their jobs and are almost unemployable (including Daniel Anderson). The idea that any Sharks officials would try to get away with under the table payments to Segeyaro when there's no guarantee he'll ever play for them is crazy.
As Rhino Mark pointed out, saying no club will try it because of previous is silly. I mean we're talking about a club that went and told a contracted player (Segeyaro) to go get himself a release from his contract .....not exactly doing things by the book are they and with an agent who has had a few dodgy episodes in his past including betting on NRL games then I wouldn't say looking after him was past them. The lad won't be scraping by on peanuts and tap water I'm sure.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:22 am
|
|
More unsubstantiated piffle from one of the usual suspects who is so demanding of anyone else in providing incontrovertible evidence for their assertions
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:25 am
|
|
That has to be the most ironic post ever to grace Southstander.
Nice.
|
